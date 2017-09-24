Police responding to reports of active shooter on Indiana University campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At approximately 1:33 a.m. Sunday morning, the official Twitter page for Indiana University sent a post warning about an active shooter on campus.
In the next series of tweets, students and others on campus are urged to seek shelter, lock the doors and remain in place until further notice.
I.U. police say robbery suspects fired shots near Henderson Parking Garage, and then fled to the northwest on foot.
Officials don’t believe anyone is injured at this time.
Police are currently investigating the situation.
We will continue to update this story.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY TWITTER TIMELINE: