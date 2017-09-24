Ricardo Juncos talks SCCA racing coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 1,000 sports cars are expected to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the Sports Car Club of America National Championship Runoffs September 28 through October 1.

It’s the first time IMS will host the event, as 28 races will span over four days on the road course.

Ricardo Juncos of Juncos Racing will compete in one of those races, and he sat down with Indy Sports Central’s Dave Griffiths on the FOX59 Red Couch to preview the event.