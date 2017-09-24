× Witnesses say Greentown men were cleaning guns before 18-year-old was shot in head

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head in Greentown Saturday night.

Howard County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at a home in the 500 block of West Payton St. shortly before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, witnesses said 18-year-old Jacob Schaeffer and 32-year-old Jonathan Fred were cleaning their guns before Fred’s gun discharged and hit Schaeffer.

Witnesses began administering first aid until medics arrived. Schaeffer was then airlifted to IU Health in Indianapolis.

The sheriff’s department says the homeowner and witnesses are cooperating with investigators as they try to piece together the event that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 456-2031.