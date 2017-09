× Citizens Energy crews making repairs to gas line after contractor causes leak in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Citizens Energy is on the scene of a gas line leak reported in Broad Ripple.

The leak is in the 6400 block of Cornell Avenue. The incident was first reported at 2:20 p.m.

Citizens Energy says a contractor struck a service line in a yard. Crews are on site making repairs.

The home was evacuated. No injuries or sickness from the gas have been reported.