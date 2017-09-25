Columbus man dies after vehicle crashes into retention pond

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man died Sunday after his vehicle crashed into a retention pond in Columbus.

First responders were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Carr Hill Rd. and Morgan Willow Trace around 11:54 a.m.

When authorities arrived, a witness told them she saw an SUV leave the roadway and travel through a field before entering the pond behind a Walmart. She said she didn’t see the driver resurface.

Several different agencies worked together to locate the vehicle, which was found approximately 14 feet below the water’s surface around 12:42 p.m.

Divers searched the vehicle, where they found 37-year-old Thomas Kedrowitz, a Columbus resident. He was the sole occupant.

Traffic was diverted from the area for approximately three hours.