Death investigation underway after woman found dead on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead on the near west side.

Detectives were called to an alley in the 3100 block of Concord Court, where they found the woman deceased.

Police said someone passing by noticed the body and called police. Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.