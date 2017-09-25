× Indiana inmate who murdered patients with lethal injection of potassium dies

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A Linton man serving a 360-year sentence for six murder convictions died in northern Indiana Sunday evening.

The Indiana State Prison says 56-year-old Orville Majors was breathing heavily and became unresponsive when correctional officers were assisting with a medical pass at 4:33 p.m.

A medical emergency was declared and the correctional staff performed CPR and applied an AED. Majors was transported to the Custody Hall, where EMS continued CPR. The La Porte County Coroner pronounced the inmate dead at the Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City at 5:11 p.m.

The preliminary results of an autopsy performed on Monday “show cardiac issues with death due to natural causes.”

Majors was found guilty of murdering patients at the former Vermillion County Hospital with a lethal injection of potassium, according to WTHI.

His earliest projected release date had been July 1, 2177.