IPS offering free breakfast and lunch during upcoming Fall Break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With Indianapolis Public Schools set to go on Fall Break, the district’s foodservice staff will provide free breakfast and lunch at nearly 25 different locations.

The service will run from Oct. 2 through Oct. 13, with meals being served at three additional sites thanks to the Bus Stop Café Food Bus, which will stop at the Haughville Branch Public Library, Martin Luther King Community Center and Stratford Apartments.

Dena Bond, foodservice director for IPS, hopes the bus will allow the district to reach more students in the community.

“We encourage families to come visit any of our sites for a hot, healthy meal featuring fresh fruits and vegetables to keep students energized for their Fall Break activities,” Bond said.

IPS said it served nearly 80,000 meals during spring and summer breaks—a “significant increase” compared to last year. Anyone under the age of 18 can eat at the sites, regardless of whether they go to an IPS school.

For more information, visit the IPS website.