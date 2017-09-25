× Last week of September brings about a full slate of activities in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Chalk art on the Cultural Trail and a mini marathon event highlight a busy week of activities for folks coming into downtown Indianapolis.

Several events will get underway starting Wednesday with preparation for the It’s My City Chalk Project . That event is to help clean and raise awareness for creating and maintaining an appealing city.

The actual event will be in full force on Saturday, September 28th.

Also highlighting the week will be the Indy Women’s Half Marathon and 5K Run Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. The event will start shortly after 7:00 a.m. and will have several streets restricted during the run.

Also happening during the week are:

Monday, Sept. 25

The west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the National Safety Council Food Truck Event.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

The west block of Georgia Street will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the National Safety Council Food Truck Event.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Volunteers will be sweeping and preparing trails for the It’s My City Chalk Project from 8 – 11 a.m. Trail users are advised to use caution and expect heavier trail use. See map for affected trails.

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, Sept. 28

It’s My City Chalk Project will take place on trails throughout the city 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Cultural Trail between East and Shelby streets will be closed during this time. Other trails will have volunteers cleaning, stenciling and creating chalk art. Cyclists and pedestrians using the trails are advised to use extra caution and expect heavier trail use throughout the day. Please visit the It’s My City map for additional information and to see which trails will be affected.

Friday, Sept. 29

Fall Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

The Indy Women’s Half Marathon and 5K will result in rolling closures from 7 a.m. – noon. See the route map for affected roads. Meridian Street between Ohio and St. Clair streets and Vermont Street between Senate Avenue and Meridian Street will be totally closed throughout the event.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will result in road closures from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. See the route map for affected roads.

Special Events

The National Safety Council Expo is taking place Monday-Wednesday. Expect increased traffic around the Indiana Convention Center. The south traffic lane of Maryland Street will be closed 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Wednesday for shuttle bus loading.

The Indiana Law Enforcement Office Memorial Service will take place at the State Capitol. Expect increased traffic in the afternoon.