Little league players use birthday party to raise nearly $2,000 to build new baseball fields

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Three little league players celebrated their birthdays with a kickball tournament.

However, instead of gifts from their friends, the boys asked for donations to help build new baseball fields this year.

Arbuckle Acres has been home to the Brownsburg Little League for decades, but now they have to move because the area is being turned into a luxury apartment development.

So, Chase, Noah and Colin joined forces, so they can keep playing the sport they love.

“It’s pretty special that kids would sort of voluntarily choose it’s more important to raise donations than it is to get more gifts,” said Jim Bergstorm

With the help of their friends, the boys raised more than $1,900 for their fields.