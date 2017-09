INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts head coach Chuck Pagano says there is a possibility Andrew Luck could practice this week.

Pagano says the quarterback is progressing well and getting stronger. He will know more on Wednesday. The six-year pro hasn’t practiced since having off-season shoulder surgery.

Luck will be out for the team’s game Sunday night in Seattle. It will be the 14th game he has missed in the last three seasons due to injury.