Martinsville police arrest men accused of intimidation, dealing and possession of drugs

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Police in Martinsville arrested two men accused of intimidation and possession and dealing drugs.

Police were called to the intersection of St Rd 37 and Grand Valley Blvd on Sunday evening in response to a male brandishing a fire arm.

During the traffic stop officers say they could smell marijuana emitting from the car. A K-9 was called to the scene, and there was a positive indication for drugs. During the search of the car, officers found two handguns, 1.08 pounds of marijuana and $4774 in cash.

The driver of the car, Corey Powell, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, dealing and possession of marijuana, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.

The passenger Tyreke Young was charged with visiting a common nuisance, dealing and possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.