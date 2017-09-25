Nearing record heat again today; a cooldown coming soon though!

Another great, comfortable morning with readings in the lower 60s for most under clear skies. The dew points slowly dropped over the weekend, so even though it’s hot, it’s not as humid! Sunshine still dominating the afternoons, much like the weekend, and near record heat again expected today!

A cold front is expected to sweep through the state on Wednesday! This will bring an end to the 90° streak and a taste of autumn for the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, rainfall will be lacking and we are in desperate need of some precipitation. As of last Thursday, 34% of the state is abnormally dry, up 8% from the week prior.