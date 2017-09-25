Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Indiana win legal challenge on abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A federal judge struck down an Indiana abortion law in a judgment issued Friday.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) and the ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the 2016 law and won an injunction in June 2016.

The groups argued that certain requirements outlined in the law were unconstitutional. The measure, signed by then-Governor Mike Pence, mandated that aborted fetuses be buried or cremated. It also banned abortions sought because of genetic abnormalities.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled on Sept. 22 that parts of House Enrolled Act 1337 violated the U.S. Constitution. The judgment read:

Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiffs Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, Inc. and Carol Dellinger, M.D., against Defendants in their official capacities. It is DECLARED that the following provisions of House Enrolled Act 1337 violate the United States Constitution, and the State of Indiana, its agents and agencies, and all political subdivisions thereof are ENJOINED from enforcing them: The anti-discrimination provisions, Indiana Code §§ 16-34-4-4, 16-34-4-5, 16-34-4-6, 16-34-4-7, 16-34-4-8;

The information dissemination provision, Indiana Code § 16-34-2-1.1(a)(1)(K); and

All of the fetal tissue disposition provisions, Indiana Code §§ 16-34-3-4(a), Indiana Code 16-41

The ACLU of Indiana’s Ken Falk said the provisions never went into event because of the temporary injunction, which became a permanent injunction blocking the law on Friday. Falk said the law would’ve required Planned Parenthood to inform women of the changes in the law and change how the group disposed of embryonic and fetal tissue.

“The law now has been voided, never to have gone into effect,” Falk said. “At this point, the state has 30 days [from Friday] whether or not to appeal and to file a notice of appeal. We, of course, hope the state does not do that.”

Falk said the lawsuit was one of a number of lawsuits the group has filed on behalf of Planned Parenthood concerning abortion.

“Despite our success in this litigation, the state has proceeded unimpeded over the years to try to pass more onerous requirements and burdens,” Falk said.

Falk said he expects the state to revisit the issue again. But for now, he said, the debate surrounding House Enrolled Act 1337 has ended.

Christie Gillespie, president of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said she was “pleased” with the judge’s ruling.

“We appreciate the judge’s ruling and the representation from the ACLU of Indiana and the work that they do in representing constitutional rights so that patients have access to important medical care,” Gillespie said.