Residents return to Whitetown townhomes after odor prompts evacuation

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – Townhomes in Whitestown were briefly evacuated Monday evening after reports of a suspicious odor.

Fire officials say no hazardous gases were detected after crews checked the oxygen levels throughout the Anson Townhomes, which are located in the 6300 block of Central Blvd.

The town’s deputy fire chief says the odor later dissipated and was no longer detected at the property.

“The building was turned back over to the occupants and the management with instructions to call 911 if anything should change,” said Whitestown’s deputy fire chief.