Silver Alert issued for 32-year-old Peru man believed to be in extreme danger

PERU, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 32-year-old man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

State police say Deon Jon Droke was last seen riding a green mountain bike in Peru around 4:30 p.m. That’s about 80 miles north of Indianapolis.

Deon was reportedly wearing a t-shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes with green design.

Police say the man is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Deon’s whereabouts, contact the Peru Police Department at 765-473-5522 or 911.