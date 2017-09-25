VIDEO: Muncie man burns Colts jerseys after national anthem protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind.-- A Muncie man burned his Indianapolis Colts jersey and banned the team from his home after some players protested Sunday during the national anthem.

"No more Colts. I'm done," said Shannon Turner as he showed a pile of gear in his home sitting next to a bottle of alcohol. He then goes into his back yard and throws the jerseys and shirts on a fire pit with wood already inside.

His wife held the phone for him as he prepared to set the fire.

"For everybody who didn't stand, this is for you. All you guys who did stand, America appreciates it," Turner said before setting the gear ablaze. "Bye Colts, I'm done with you, hope a lot more people banned your a--."

He waves to the camera and then continues to film as the jerseys burn.

FOX59 spoke with Turner about why he chose to burn his gear after the protest.

"I'm for free speech because that's what our men and women of the united forces have fought for. I understand the message (players) are trying to get through to people and the president," he said. "But this is not the time to protest these issues. This is our country they are disrespecting."

Since the Colts moved here in 1984, Turner said he's been a loyal fan, but not any more.

"Since they moved here, I bled BLUE. Yes I'm done with the NFL period. I do appreciate the team members that did stand though," he said. "Because it's our country. We are in this together. This is the time we all should pay respects to our men and women that service our country and have died for it."