Townhomes evacuated as crews investigate odor in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – Townhomes in Whitestown were evacuated Monday evening after reports of a suspicious odor.

All occupants of the Anson Townhomes were affected by the evacuation as fire officials investigated. The homes are located in the 6300 block of Central Blvd.

Authorities say no one has required medical attention as a result of the odor at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.