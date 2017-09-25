Women reportedly use stolen suitcases to shoplift hundreds of dollars’ worth of items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are working to track down women who were caught on camera stealing dozens of items from a west side store.

“Dang, oh my goodness,” said a shopper.

Surveillance video inside the CitiTrends on Lafayette Rd. captures the moment employees at the store say women stole two suitcases filled with hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

“It is very shocking and it is quite sad,” said a shopper.

According to a police report, an employee at this store called Metro police on Thursday after she says a group of at least five women in their 20s walked around the store and tried to distract workers. At the same time, they were reportedly stuffing stolen items into two suitcases from the store. Then they ran out.

According to the surveillance tape, two women walked out with the suitcases. Moments before that, another woman also ran out with a handful of items. According to the report, the suspects were possibly driving a newer white Chevy Impala.

“One of two things probably but I have never seen that before,” said a shopper.

This is not the first time employees say shoplifters have used the suitcase tactic at this store. Now, employees are working to increase security to stop shoplifters from coming back.

“It is not surprising to me…everybody wants to get away with something,” said a shopper.

Investigators are working with management to try and identify these people, but still need your help. If you recognize the women in the video or have information on the incident, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.