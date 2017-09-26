9 officers, 2 suspects hospitalized after being exposed to ‘unknown chemical agent’ in Kokomo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – Nine officers were sent to the hospital as a result of a hazmat situation in Kokomo Tuesday night.

The police department says officers were executing a search warrant in the 1800 block of N. Wabash St. in reference to suspected drug activity when they were exposed to an "unknown chemical agent."

Police say eight Kokomo officers were transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo and one other officer was treated at the hospital for exposure. Officials say they are recovering and are under observation.

Two adult suspects who were inside the home were also exposed to the an unknown chemical agent and transported to Community Howard Hospital, police say.

Officers at the scene say six adults and one juvenile have been arrested as a result of the incident.

The Kokomo Fire Department Hazmat Team was called to the scene. The Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab team will be assisting with processing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.