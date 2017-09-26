Colts add Krishawn Hogan to 53-man roster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts elevated wide receiver Krishawn Hogan from their practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon.

An Indianapolis native, Hogan played high school football at Warren Central and college ball at Marian, where he set school records in receiving yards (4,395) and receiving touchdowns (42). Hogan spent the summer with the Arizona Cardinals offseason training program, but was cut after the preseason. He originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 4.

The Colts also released outside linebacker Johnathan Calvin, tight end Henry Krieger-Coble and tackle Andrew Wylie from the practice squad while signing tight end Marcus Lucas and guard Ian Silberman to the practice squad.