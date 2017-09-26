Cooler air moves in Wednesday along with spotty showers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! Temperatures have reached the low 90s again today with the temperature at 91 degrees in Indy at 3 p.m. This ties the current record high of 91 degrees from 1891. A partly cloudy sky will prevail tonight with temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest as a cold front moves in early Wednesday morning.

We’ll have a few passing showers along the cold front from northwest to southeast as the front passes. Temperatures will be in the 70s through the majority of the day. As the sun comes back out in the afternoon the temperatures look to jump to the low 80s. It will be a bit breezy with north, northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

It will be even cooler Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 70s for highs. Lows will fall to the upper 40s by Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will get close to 70 so a much cooler day is in store. Another warm up will arrive into the start of next week. –Danielle Dozier