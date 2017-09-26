Fall’s summer-sizzle ends soon, cold front will pass; Drought conditions to worsen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RECORD HEAT

Fall's summer-sizzle reaches its 6th straight 90-degree day!

We've tied a 126 year old record for the date as of 3 pm reaching 91-degrees - the record was set in 1891. This is only the third time ever the temperature topped 90° on September 26th. (1891, 1897 and 2017).

The streak of above normal days reached 13 straight days and now 6 straight above 90-degrees. An impressive stretch! The last time we had a string of 90-degree warmth this late was again in 1891, from September 15th through the 27th. Twelve straight days that September reached 90-degrees or higher.

COOLING COMES IN TWO STAGES

The HEAT is in retreat soon! A cold front passes early Wednesday morning in Indianapolis. Get ready for the "FROPA" (frontal passage) between 4 to 6 am Wednesday. A second cold front will sweep the state Friday ushering in even cooler temperatures for the weekend and to close out the month of September. The high Saturday afternoon will likely fail to reach the 70-degree mark!

RAIN CHANCES REMAIN DISMAL

We need rain and neither one of the cold fronts passing before the weekend are looking like much of a rain producers. Only spotty shower chances are expected Wednesday and again Friday.

The drought conditions will worsen and it's looking very likely that the "moderate drought" conditions designated last week will expand. We've been tracking the dry since mid August and dating back to July 28th - we've had less than 2.50" of rain. The 61 day span includes the 13th driest September to date and nearly 4": below normal for the past two months.