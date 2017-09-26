Juveniles charged in connection with damage at Hamilton County park

CARMEL, Ind. – Hamilton County deputies are investigating a spate of vandalism at a county park.

This summer, people caused $14,000 in damage to equipment Coxhall Gardens. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the park on Aug. 1 after park personnel discovered damage after closing time.

Deputies detained four juveniles after finding them near the damage property, which included smashed decorative lights, overturned benches and vandalized signs. It cost $5,000 to repair the damage and replace the damaged items in that case.

The Sheriff’s Office recommended criminal mischief charges against three of the juveniles. The case is now in the hands of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies are still investigating. They said there have been several other instances of vandalism at Coxhall Gardens over the past three months. Chairs, lights, plants and other park property have been damaged or destroyed, costing about $14,000, according to Hamilton County Parks and Recreation.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies work with Parks and Recreation to provide security at 12 local parks. They regularly patrol them during daylight and nighttime hours. Cameras are also in place to monitor the park grounds.