Make this unique, fall-inspired recipe for National Pancake Day

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Caramel Apple Dutch Baby Pancake
Ingredients
For the pancake

  • 2 Tablespoons Challenge butter
  • 1 apple, sliced with skin removed
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon

For the caramel syrup

  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar

Directions
For the pancake

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenehit
  2. Add butter to cast iron skillet or other oven-safe skillet and melt in oven, should take about 1 to 2 minutes.
  3. Add brown sugar and apple to skillet and bake for 10 minutes
  4. Meanwhile, combine eggs, milk, vanilla, flour, and cinnamon until no lumps remain.
  5. Once apples are done baking, remove skillet from oven, pour pancake batter on top, and bake for about 15 to 20 minutes.
  6. Remove from oven and serve immediately with caramel syrup.

For the caramel syrup

  1. Combine heavy cream, light corn syrup, and brown sugar in sauce pan and bring to low boil.
  2. Let boil for about 1 to 2 minutes or until syrup starts to thicken. Do no let it boil too long or it will burn.