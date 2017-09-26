Make this unique, fall-inspired recipe for National Pancake Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Caramel Apple Dutch Baby Pancake
Ingredients
For the pancake
- 2 Tablespoons Challenge butter
- 1 apple, sliced with skin removed
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
For the caramel syrup
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
Directions
For the pancake
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenehit
- Add butter to cast iron skillet or other oven-safe skillet and melt in oven, should take about 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add brown sugar and apple to skillet and bake for 10 minutes
- Meanwhile, combine eggs, milk, vanilla, flour, and cinnamon until no lumps remain.
- Once apples are done baking, remove skillet from oven, pour pancake batter on top, and bake for about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven and serve immediately with caramel syrup.
For the caramel syrup
- Combine heavy cream, light corn syrup, and brown sugar in sauce pan and bring to low boil.
- Let boil for about 1 to 2 minutes or until syrup starts to thicken. Do no let it boil too long or it will burn.