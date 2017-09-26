Pacers open training camp, aim to create chemistry

The new-look Pacers opened training camp at their brand new downtown facility, the St. Vincent Center, with a rotation of fresh faces to the franchise.

With the departure of Paul George, third-year center Myles Turner inherits the leadership role with nine new players joining the roster in the offseason. And Turner’s mission for the team through training camp and preseason play is clear.

“Just creating chemistry,” Turner said following the team’s first practice. “There’s nine new faces on this roster, so we gotta establish that chemistry as soon as possible.”

One of those new additions is Indiana University product Victor Oladipo, who was impressed with the speed of his team in the first day of work.

“Pretty fast, one through five,” Oladipo said. “Myles be moving up and down the floor pretty well, too, for a big fella, so it’s going to be fun, fun to watch and fun to play with guys.”