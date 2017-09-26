PHOTOS | Thieves fill grocery carts with food, confront worker with gun during Indy robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for three men who stole grocery carts filled with food during an armed robbery at a near northwest side grocery store.

The theft happened around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Safeway Foods located at 3008 Kessler Blvd. N. Dr.

The suspects, described by police as three young men, filled three grocery cards with food and other items, and then tried to leave the store through the back room.

An employee noticed what they were doing and confronted them, police said. At that point, one of the thieves pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the worker.

The suspects then left the store with the carts. Surveillance cameras captured images of the men going in and out of the Safeway.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).