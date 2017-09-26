Record heat breaks tomorrow; the search for much needed rain continues…

Skies are mostly clear and temperatures remain mild for late September this morning. Fog and haze are minimal and another beautiful sunrise is expected for all. Sunshine will continue all day and record heat looks likely for most, as temperatures make another run into the 90’s! Marking our sixth straight day of 90+ heat for the state.

A cold front arrives late tonight and into tomorrow morning. This front will bring a refreshing change and quite possibly an end to the 90’s for 2017! Although more signs of another warm-up are coming for next week. Remember, droughts feed the heat and this drought is well intact for most of the state at this time. In the meantime, let’s just enjoy the cooler change for the days ahead and throughout the weekend, as rain chances remain VERY low!