State Troopers, USPS carrier credited with saving an Indianapolis man’s life

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two State Troopers and a postal carrier are being credited with saving a 69-year-old man’s life after the postal employee noticed something was wrong when the man didn’t collect his monthly package of cigars.

“The thing that caught me was he’d meet me at the door every day, never had to ring the doorbell, never had to knock,” USPS Letter Carrier Glenn Bass said. “He was like clockwork and never one time had I left a package on his door step.”

Bass left that package on the man’s door step September 19th and when he returned the next day to find the package still sitting on the porch, he jumped into action.

“At that point I was concerned for him and went and got Aryaun,” Bass said.

Aryaun Smith is an Indiana State Trooper and lives down the street from the man who concerned Bass.

Smith immediately contacted her supervisor, Sgt. Josh Watson, and the three went to the man’s house.

After trying to get a response from inside the home and seeing his car was still in the garage, Sgt. Watson made the decision for the group to force their way in the home for a wellness check.

“When we got in the house we heard muffled sounds of someone being in distress,” Trooper Smith said. “We found the victim laying down on the floor unable to move, barely conscious saying that he thought he was gone, thought he was dead.”

It’s believed the man fell in his bedroom and was unable to get up for several days.

Medics immediately rushed him to the hospital where he spent several more days in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“I was so hopeful he would (recover) and now that he has, I can kind of reflect back and think, ‘ya it was a good thing I was there that day. I’m glad I did what I did to help him out and I’m glad he’s getting better,’” Bass said.

“If it weren’t for (Bass) coming to me, I don’t think we would have found the victim in time,” Smith said. “It would have been a lot longer before anyone saw him or said, ‘hey let’s go check on this guy since we haven’t seen him in a few days.”

Trooper Smith, Sgt. Watson and Bass were all recognized Tuesday by the Indiana State Police and Smith and Watson have been nominated for the agency’s Life Saver Award.