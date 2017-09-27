× 2 people taken into custody after SWAT situation on city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A SWAT situation ended with two people in custody early Wednesday morning on the near west side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the situation started with a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of North Belmont Avenue.

IMPD called in the SWAT unit after determining that someone fired a rifle in the area. They took two suspects—a man and a woman—into custody around 5:30 a.m.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said. The case remains under investigation.