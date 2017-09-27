× A break from the heat as a cold front ushers in cooler air

Good Wednesday morning! We finally get a break from the heat today as a front moves into the area. There will also be more cloud cover at the bus stop with a slight chance of a spotty shower.

A cold front is moving through the state this morning and will usher in cooler air for the next few days.

A few showers are possible with front but most of the area will remain dry.

Clouds are on the increase today as well, helping to keep temperatures a bit cooler.

It will feel like fall this weekend with lots of sunshine. Temperatures begin to rebound at the start of next week.