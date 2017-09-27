Andrew Luck will not practice week four

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not practice this week, according to head coach Chuck Pagano. While Pagano said Monday that they were hopeful at the possibility Luck could return this week, he said ahead of Wednesday’s practice that Luck is “still a week away” on his throwing progression.

The franchise quarterback had surgery on his throwing shoulder in the offseason. Pagano said earlier in the week that even if Luck practiced, he would not be available for the Colts’ primetime match up in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Sunday marks the 14th missed start of Luck’s career.