Authorities investigating possible Delphi link after man arrested in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A man arrested for allegedly threatening people with a hatchet on a Colorado trail may reportedly be linked to other crimes, including one in Indiana.

Police in Woodland Park say the suspect, 31-year-old Daniel Nations, was arrested while driving a vehicle with expired Indiana license plates Monday, according to a document.

FOX59 spoke with authorities in Colorado and said Nations was arrested near the same trail in Colorado where a bicyclist was shot to death two weeks ago.

“When we were made aware of some tips that involved a double homicide in Indiana we did contact law enforcement out there, it is their case, and we will not be speaking to it, because we do not know their case.” Jacque Kirby with the El Paso County Colorado Sheriff’s Office told us.

No arrests have been made yet in that murder and authorities have not said whether they think Nations might have involved.

Following Nations arrest, authorities reportedly reached out to Indiana State Police after receiving a tip from a local news outlet.

Indiana State Police released the following statement to us: “We are aware of the arrest of the person in Colorado and are investigating to see if he could be a suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation. Please keep in mind the Indiana State Police has received more than a thousand photos of persons alleged to be similar in appearance to the composite sketch of the Delphi person of interest. Each and everyone of these tips are investigated for any potential connection to our case. We will give the same attention to the person arrested in Colorado, but right now there is nothing that definitively connects this person to our investigation. If that should change – with this tip, or any other tip – rest assured we would be sharing such news with all media sources.”

The police spokesperson in Colorado could not provide any more additional details at this time.

FOX59 learned that not only is Nations a registered sex offender, he also has convictions for domestic battery and drug possession.

“We are aware of the arrest of Daniel Nations and have been told by law enforcement that he is being looked into. We pray that the truth will be revealed and we will keep searching for answers and passing out fliers until Abby and Libby’s killer is behind bars.” said Libby German’s grandmother, Becky Patty.

Nations is being held in the Teller County jail. He’s been charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Other charges are pending.