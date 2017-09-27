Colorado officer sees ‘many similarities’ between hatchet case and Delphi murders

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A man arrested for allegedly threatening people with a hatchet on a Colorado trail may reportedly be linked to other crimes, including one in Indiana.

Police in Woodland Park say the suspect, 31-year-old Daniel Nations, was arrested while driving a vehicle with expired Indiana license plates Monday.

Jacque Kirby with The El Paso County Sheriff’s office told KCNC that there are “many similarities” between the hatchet case and the murder of Abby Williams and Libby German. The Delphi teens were murdered on a trail in Carroll County in February.

KCNC in Denver says Kirby is not denying a possible connection between the cases, but she says Indiana police have requested that no further information be released to the public.

“They have asked us not to speak on their case. So I’m not at liberty to elaborate on anything that’s related to what happened in Indiana,” Kirby told KCNC.

Nations is being held in the Teller County jail. He’s been charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Other charges are pending.