WATCH LIVE: President Trump pitches tax reform at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Colts tight end Jack Doyle’s uncle recovering after getting shot in jaw while driving on east side

Posted 3:38 PM, September 27, 2017, by

Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on September 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts tight end Jack Doyle’s uncle is recovering after he suffered a gunshot wound to the face while driving on the city’s east side Tuesday.

According to a police report, James Doyle was driving near the intersection of East 21st Street and Franklin Road around 3:15 p.m. when a bullet flew threw his windshield and hit him in the jaw.

Doyle underwent surgery, and he is expected to be okay.

There was a witness at the scene, but police say there is no suspect description at this time.