Cooler air arrives as a series of cold fronts move through

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! Temperatures are running cooler this afternoon thanks to a cold front that moved through this morning. The front will continue to move south with temperatures tonight falling to the low to mid-50s. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky overnight with north winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will bring highs in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and north winds 5 to 10 mph.

We’ll end the week with temperatures in the low 70s again on Friday with a slight rain chance across the northeast part of the state. The coolest day of the next seven looks to be Saturday as we develop an east wind. We should still see sunshine but highs will struggle to get to 70 degrees.

A big warm up is scheduled into next week with temperatures soaring back into the 80s. –Danielle Dozier