I-70 closed in both directions near Mt. Comfort Road due to crash involving tanker truck

A crash involving a tanker truck has closed I-70 eastbound and westbound near Mt. Comfort Road.

The crash happened near mile marker 95.2. Indiana State Police said a truck ran off the road and crashed into a bridge, spilling fuel onto the interstate.

The driver was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. State police said all traffic was being diverted to Mount Comfort Road.

Drivers should expect delays.

Sgt. John Perrine from ISP said the tanker broke in half, spilling oil on the bridge and road. One westbound lane opened temporarily, but the interstate had to be shut down in both directions because too much oil is on the road, making it too slick for traffic.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has been called to the scene.

#Breaking #TrafficAlert I-70 at the 95 mm serious crash involving a semi into the bridge. Expect delays and possible interstate closure — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) September 27, 2017

Crash on I-70 in Hancock County https://t.co/FtEgA2Jvzx — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) September 27, 2017