Fall feel returns but we are desperately dry; Sun drenched 7 day forecast

REFRESHING CHANGE

Temperatures are cooling but humidity is slower to lower Wednesday evening. The temperatures are down as much as 16-degrees from same time Tuesday at 6 pm.

The cold front passed around 6 am and the 90-degree streak has come to an end. The 6 days are the longest since 1891 when 12 straight days from September 16th to 27th reached 90-degrees or higher. A refreshing change is underway! Temps lower to lower 50s by sunrise Thursday.

NO RAIN FOR DAYS

We are DESPERATELY DRY in portions of western and central Indiana and it will not rain (of any consequence) here for another 10 days! Updated drought index WILL expand for central Indiana – the update will come Thursday from the Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

The dry spell has reached 2 months and counting. Since July 28th we’ve had less than 2.50″ of rainfall. September to date ties as the 11th driest and we are now 4″ below normal for the time span (62 days).

MILD WEEKEND THEN NEW WARM SURGE

Reinforcing fall-like air will sweep into central Indiana Friday evening behind a second cold front. This front looks to have little rain with it but will bring the autumn feel along with it as the weekend opens. Temperatures will take a turn by Monday afternoon

It is looking very likely that a new surge of heat and humidity will return in the opening days of October. The ongoing dry soils will lend a hand on achieving much warmer than normal temperatures by the middle e of nest week which includes a potential 90-degree day and possible record high. It is once again unusual for 90-degree heat this late in the season. The latest 90-degree day in Indianapolis is October 8th set in 2007. We will monitor.