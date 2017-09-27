× Police officer injured after crashing motorcycle while escorting President Trump after Indiana rally

A police officer riding a motorcycle crashed while escorting President Donald Trump back to the Indianapolis International Airport, according to a CNN reporter.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to FOX59 an IMPD officer was taken to Methodist Hospital after being involved in a crash. The officer is reported to be “awake and breathing.”

The motorcade was traveling westbound on I-70 when the crash occurred. According to witness reports, the officer was moving but appeared to be badly injured.

No one else was injured in the accident.

According to a White House spokesperson, President Trump was aware of the crash and asked about the condition of the injured motorcyclist.