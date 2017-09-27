Noblesville’s Klipsch Music Center to become Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Say hello the the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville.

Officials revealed the new name for Noblesville’s concert venue Wednesday morning. The venue hasn’t had a paid title sponsor since the 2016 concert season, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. The amphitheater continued to use the Klipsch name during the 2017 season.

Klipsch Audio bought the naming rights for the 24,000-capacity venue in 2011. It has been previously known as Deer Creek Music Center (1989-2000) and Verizon Wireless Music Center (2001-2011).

Live Nation said Ruoff Home Mortgage signed a multi-year deal as the exclusive title sponsor of the Noblesville venue, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018. Founded in 1984, Ruoff has more than 30 branches in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Florida. The company is licensed to originate loans in more than 20 states.

Live Nation owns the venue, which has hosted a wide range of artists over the past few decades, with performers from Frank Sinatra to Billy Joel, Elton John, John Mellencamp and Metallica taking the stage. Recent artists to perform there include Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Future, John Mayer, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Kings of Leon and the Zac Brown Band.

Live Nation said its Noblesville venue has consistently ranked among the top five amphitheaters in the world for attendance.