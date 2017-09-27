Music event that is raising money for the Noah Tex Memorial Scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother and sister of Noah Tex, Gina and Hannah Tex, join FOX59's Angela Ganote on the Red Couch to tell us about an event that will help others enjoy music, like Noah did.

For the Love of Music is a family friendly concert and silent auction that is raising money for the Noah Tex Memorial Scholarship for Bulter University Total Percussion Camp. Within the last year and a half the Noah Tex Memorial Scholarship has been fortunate enough to sponsor 6 young musicians at this camp.

This event is Saturday, September 30 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds from 5-10 p.m. Wristbands for this event are being sold at the door for $10.00 for age 10 and up, children under 10 get in free. Firehouse Cook food truck and the Bacon Station will be on site.

M.C. By:

Dean Metcalf from the Bob & Tom Show

Performances by:

Harper Wittig

Alex Johnson

Vinyl Division

Union Suit Rally

Phillip Steven and The OpenRoad

For more information about the Butler Univeristy Total Percussion Camp