PHOTOS: Protesters chant ‘Leave Indiana. Go to Puerto Rico!’ outside Trump rally

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where President Donald Trump is unveiling his plan on tax reform.

President Trump arrived in Indianapolis on Air Force One around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was joined by Indiana Senators Todd Young and Joe Donnelly, as well as Representatives Susan Brooks and Jackie Walorski.

Crowds lined up on sidewalks outside the fairgrounds to protest a variety of issues, including Trump’s ending of DACA and the government’s response to the devastation in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. The island–home to 3.4 million Americans– is almost entirely without power and communication. The president received heavy criticism that there wasn’t enough being done to help those affected.

Protesters in Indiana reportedly chanted, “Leave Indiana. Go to Puerto Rico.”

The president opened up his speech Wednesday with a mention of Puerto Rico, stating “Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of Puerto Rico.”

Protesters also took on the issue of immigrants, chanting “No hate, no fear. Immigrants are welcome here.”

