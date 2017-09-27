Police: Greensburg teen walking to school reports sexual battery case

GREENSBURG, Ind. –A 15-year-old Greensburg girl told police a man sexually battered her while she was walking to school Tuesday morning.

According to Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges, the girl was “shaken up” after the encounter. She suffered a slight abrasion from where the man touched her but was otherwise unhurt, he said.

Bridges said the incident happened between 7 and 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North East Street. Police were still working to pin down details in the case.

The teen said she was walking to school when a man approached her. She described him as a white male wearing a black jacket, black basketball shorts and a black bandana with white designs. He appeared to be in his 30s, the teen told investigators.

Bridges said the department has launched a criminal investigation into the matter. He told parents to review safety plans with their children and advised students to walk in groups.

Bridges said investigators were talking with the teen to get more information and planned to canvass the neighborhood in search of witnesses. Bridges said officers will conduct additional patrols.

Anyone with information should contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-663-3131. Anonymous tips can be reported at 812-66CRIME.