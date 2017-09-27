WATCH LIVE: President Trump pitches tax reform at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Above: Live video.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– President Donald Trump is in Indianapolis Wednesday to talk about the GOP’s plan for tax reform.

Details of the framework show the plan aims to drastically lower rates for businesses, reduce the number of income tax rates for individuals, provide a much larger standard deduction and child tax credit and repeal the estate tax.

The invite-only event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will include Hooiser workers, business owners and farmers as the president unveils new proposed tax rates.

Four Indiana lawmakers traveled with the president on Air Force One Wednesday: Republican Representatives Susan Brooks and Jackie Walorski, Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

The White House is looking to moderate Democrats up for re-election, like Donnelly, to build support for tax reform.

“I’m happy to take a look at it,” Donnelly said in an interview Friday during a visit from Vice President Mike Pence. “But here’s the thing, I want to make sure it’s for middle class families.”

While President Trump is in Indianapolis, more than 100 members of the Indiana Chamber will be in Washington for its annual lobbying trip, specifically pushing for tax reform legislation to quickly pass Congress.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer issued this statement:

“President Donald Trump’s visit to Indiana to unveil his federal tax reform plan is an historic recognition that the Indiana model of putting taxpayers first works. And now, with his leadership and our proven blueprint at hand, we are on track to put American taxpayers first, too. “Indiana has proven time and time again that cutting, capping and eliminating taxes directly contributes to job growth and economic prosperity. I’m confident that by enacting President Trump’s plan to simplify the code and bring tax relief to the middle class and job creators, we will increase our global competitiveness, add jobs and grow economy for years to come, just as we’ve done in Indiana. “It’s the Hoosier Way, and we’re about to take it national.”

The Democratic National Committee issued this statement: