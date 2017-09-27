Two children, father critically injured in Shelby County house fire; third child hospitalized

WALDRON, Ind. – Officials say a house fire in Waldron left a father and two children in critical condition, and a third child injured.

Crews responded to the 100 block of West Pearl Street just after midnight on a report of a fire. First responders on the scene said people were trapped inside.

Two children were flown via Lifeline Helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health where they remain in critical condition. A third child was transported to Major Health Partners in unknown condition. The father is in critical condition and the mother was released after being transported to the hospital.

The children are all under ten years old. The father rescued two of them and a firefighter rescued the third.

Two dogs were rescued and taken to an animal shelter to receive care.

The home is considered a complete loss, according to the Waldron Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation.

Donations for the family are being collected by area businesses and interested parties should contact Carrie’s Cakes at 317-364-7078.