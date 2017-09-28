Burglars break into elderly couple’s home, steals car while husband is away at funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. - Police are looking for the duo who broke into an elderly couple's home and then took off in their car. It happened Tuesday morning in Greenwood in the 3900 block of Villas Drive.

An elderly man called police after he returned home from a funeral and found his door kicked in. He discovered jewelry, a credit card and his wife's laptop were missing along with her 2015 Kia Sportage.

"Well I've lived here 40 years and this is the first time ever happened in this neighborhood you know. Just like everybody says we never thought it could happen in this neighborhood but it did and it can happen again," neighbor Kenneth Ballard said.

No one was home at the time because his wife was in the hospital. Police say a man and woman were spotted on surveillance video at a nearby shopping center using the stolen credit cards an hour after the burglary was reported.

"It's sad that things like this happen to people but it does I don't know how to prevent it other than sit out here in my yard in the evenings and start watching," Ballard said.

The car is still missing. If you know anything about the people in these photos please call the Johnson County Sheriff’s office tip line at 317-346-4654.