Man arrested in Colorado is ‘person of interest’ in Delphi teens’ murders, state police say

DELPHI, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) said Thursday a man arrested in Colorado is now considered a “person of interest” in the murders of two Delphi teenagers.

Daniel Nations, 31, was arrested Monday in Colorado after police say he was driving with expired Indiana plates. He’s also accused of threatening people with a hatchet on a Colorado trail.

CBS4 spoke with authorities in Colorado who said Nations was arrested near the same trail in Colorado where a bicyclist was shot to death two weeks ago. No arrests have been made yet in that murder.

Wednesday night, ISP said they were looking into Nations’ case and said they’ve received thousands of photos of people who may look like the Delphi suspect sketch.

On Thursday, ISP called Nations a “person of interest” in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, but did not elaborate further. The girls were killed after walking along a trail in Delphi; the suspect came up behind them and told them to go “down the hill” before they died.

Nations is a registered sex offender and has convictions for domestic battery and drug possession.

“We are aware of the arrest of Daniel Nations and have been told by law enforcement that he is being looked into. We pray that the truth will be revealed and we will keep searching for answers and passing out fliers until Abby and Libby’s killer is behind bars,” said Libby German’s grandmother, Becky Patty, on Wednesday.

Nations is being held in the Teller County Jail. He’s been charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Other charges are pending.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, police are encouraging you to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.