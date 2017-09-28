Police investigating vehicle stolen, sold through app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND-- Police are investigating a vehicle stolen from downtown, and offered for sale on an app. While officers look for those responsible, the car's owner is turning what started as a crime into a good deed.

McKenzie Chenowith said early Sunday morning, she left her job bar tending downtown to find her car missing.

"The vehicle was secure, it was locked and the windows were up, from what we understand, and so there didn't appear to be any apparent damage to the vehicle and so again that's part of the investigation to see okay how exactly did they make entry to that vehicle to take it," IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie said.

But just a short time into their investigation, police had good news for Chenowith. They found the vehicle.

"I was like you have what? Like you have my vehicle? You have Cleo the Cobalt? Are you serious? And I was so excited," she said.

Police said someone offered the vehicle for sale through an app. Someone bought it, but when they discovered it was stolen, called officers. The car was returned to Chenowith.

"There's a lot of good things that happen through those type of apps but it is always good to be aware that if something seems like it's too good to be true you might want to take a little bit more time on it or just pass it up all together," Gillespie said.

Chenowith said most of her belongings in the car were missing, but her father's golf clubs were left. It was a comfort to her since he passed away two years ago. Now, she's trying to give a little more comfort to the person who bought the vehicle.

"I think they were kind of bummed as well and just really needing an extra car," she said.

Chenowith said she's planning to buy a new car, and when she does, plans to give the Cobalt to the person who bought it through the app.

"They need a car, so if I have a new one why not," she said.

Chenowith said one thing she has learned from the ordeal is to not leave your title in your car. Police are also reminding folks making purchases through apps to make sure they go somewhere safe, well lit, at a reasonable time of day and with a friend.