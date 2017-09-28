× Police: Man robbed at gunpoint of pants, underwear on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a thief robbed a man at gunpoint this week, taking his pants and underwear.

The bizarre crime was reported in the early morning hours Thursday in the 3800 block of East New York Street. IMPD said the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m.

An officer was dispatched in response to the crime minutes later. The victim, a 36-year-old man, told police that a man with a gun robbed him of his pants and underwear.

An IMPD incident report said that the robber was a “known male” to the victim. Police are seeking a 32-year-old suspect and said the case remains under investigation.