FISHERS, Ind. -- A taste of Chicago is opening up in Central Indiana. Portillo's is ready to open their doors to their second Indiana location, bringing their infamous hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and chocolate cake to Fishers. Sherman visited with the chefs in the kitchen to have a taste.
Portillo’s prepares for grand opening
-
Portillo’s new Fishers location starts serving Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches today
-
Portillo’s new Fishers location pushes back grand opening to September 28 due to Hurricane Irma
-
Restaurant creates special State Fair menu
-
Where is Sherman: Indiana State Fair
-
Hatch Chile Pepper Festival preview
-
-
Sun King Brewing celebrates 8 years
-
Sherman gets some fall planting tips
-
New kids’ zone opens in Fishers
-
Where is Sherman? Trying out Footgolf!
-
Where is Sherman? The Dairy Barn
-
-
Apple Store open for fall at Conner Prairie
-
IKEA Fishers sets grand opening date for October 11
-
New steakhouse opens downtown